Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 249,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 77.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

