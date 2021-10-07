Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.25 and a 12 month high of $147.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93.

