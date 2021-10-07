Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

