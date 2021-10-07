Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

