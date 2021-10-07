Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 439 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $321.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.33. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.