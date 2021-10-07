Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,697 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,901,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

