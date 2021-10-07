Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

