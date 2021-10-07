Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,607 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

