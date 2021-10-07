Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.