Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.