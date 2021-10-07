Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cowen by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

