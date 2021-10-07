Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,989 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $220.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

