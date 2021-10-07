Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $57.99. 2,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

