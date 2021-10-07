Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 9400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Specifically, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 over the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

