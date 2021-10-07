Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

APTS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 9,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,561. The stock has a market cap of $643.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

