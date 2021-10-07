Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Precipio stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Precipio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.