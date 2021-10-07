Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in September

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

