Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

