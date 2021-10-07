PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 80.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.