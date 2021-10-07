Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Polymetal International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

