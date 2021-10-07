POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.