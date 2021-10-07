Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
