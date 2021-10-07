Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 223,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

