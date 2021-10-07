Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $626.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $340,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.