Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PLYA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $2,068,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

