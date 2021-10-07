Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.33. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 123,026 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$193.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.