Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly is benefiting from the massive shift toward high-fidelity solutions for hybrid work and video collaboration. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs, make disciplined investments in new products and balance supply chain exposures. Its solutions are playing a crucial role in the work-from-home environment with simple user interfaces as people navigate connectivity challenges. It is well-poised as the unified communications and collaboration ecosystem partner backed by its innovative technology and customer-centric go-to-market capabilities. However, it continues to experience tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Poly depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. It faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $982.29 million, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

