Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

PAGP opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

