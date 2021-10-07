Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,323.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

