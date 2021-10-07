Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

