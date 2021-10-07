Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

