Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

