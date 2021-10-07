Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

