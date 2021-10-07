Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $12.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.19. 100,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.13. The company has a market capitalization of $383.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

