Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lannett worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 0.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 66,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 265,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lannett by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

LCI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 7,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

