Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

