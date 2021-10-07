Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,390,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,121 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,573,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 672.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

