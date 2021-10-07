PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.25. Approximately 23,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 50,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 772.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 871.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

