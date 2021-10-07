PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 10,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.18.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 188,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.