PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

