PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PHK stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
