Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 151,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.