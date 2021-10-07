Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

