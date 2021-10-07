PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. PGIM Global High Yield Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $33,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

