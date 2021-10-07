PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,919,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756,921 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for about 25.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of PG&E worth $294,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 642,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124,213. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

