Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 29,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of PBR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.