Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 37.9% in September

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 29,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

