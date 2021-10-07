Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

