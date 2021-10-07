Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 366,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,676. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.