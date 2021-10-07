Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.03.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

