Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

