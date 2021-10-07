Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,976 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

